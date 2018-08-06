 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Jacinda Ardern defends state of economy as business confidence falls

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the state of the country's economy in her return to Parliament, as debate stirs about whether signs are pointing to wobbles in growth.

Treasury this week warned upcoming economic growth might not be quite as rosy as forecast during the Labour-led government's first budget in May, citing a "mixed message" of wage growth and decreased retail spending.

"Although we think growth held up in the June quarter, weaker confidence, in conjunction with other data, highlights the risk that growth over the coming fiscal year may be weaker-than-forecast," it said

While the Budget Day forecast for GDP growth was about 2.8 per cent, Finance Minister Grant Roberston on Tuesday accepted that could be adjusted by year's end.

"It may be that they revise that down a little bit, but I'm confident for our long-term plan for the transition of the economy," he told reporters.

A few other recent economic signs have also been causing headaches.

ANZ Bank's latest business survey put confidence at its lowest point in a decade and unemployment unexpectedly ticked up from 4.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Those have spurred attacks from the opposition, which says employers are being spooked by the new government's policies, in particular workplace relations reform, a ban on future oil exploration and a plan to significantly increase the minimum wage in coming years.

Facing questions in her first day back in parliament's debating chamber on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the state of the books.

While a cooling of the overheated housing market and the international environment were affecting forecasts, wage and jobs growth were solid, she said.

"When you look at the OECD comparisons around our growth forecasts, actually we stand up pretty well."

The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week, Ms Ardern told reporters plans to modernise the economy would produce some uncertainty.

The government has in recent weeks played down concerns about business confidence, saying the figures reflect bias on the part of business against Labour-led governments - and changes in global conditions - rather than any change in the domestic economy.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner last month warned dropping confidence would "increases the risk that firms will delay investment and hiring decisions, in what could become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy".

Markets will later this week be watching to see whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will adjust its growth forecasts when it announces its latest official cash rate decision.

The PM said pessimism from the business community was not reflected in most actual NZ economic markers. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: Breakfast
2

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence
3

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

4

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
5

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:22
Katherine Paton is battling more than most as she aims to reach her sporting dreams.

Inspirational Kiwi gymnast on kidney dialysis four times a day strives for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Drinking water tap

Christchurch water chlorination timetable under pressure

Donald Trump puts US economic sanctions against Iran back in effect
01:24
A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash was cancelled due to security concerns.

'An overreaction ' – MPs from across the House critical of Don Brash's cancelled university talk

Watch: Neglected, unsafe, third world? Are the recent descriptions of Auckland's Avondale justified?

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

In Auckland where you live is matter of much discussion, generally, the closer to town the better.

However, that isn't the case if you live in the suburb of Avondale.

It may be just 10 kilometres west of the Sky Tower but it's been getting bad wrap.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat ventured out west to investigate why this is in the video above.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat gets a tour of the so-called Gateway to the West from one of its favourite sons. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Should we teach our kids to swear? A British neuroscientist says yes

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Education

Should we teach children to swear? A British neuroscientist says yes.

Dr Emma Byrne says that kids will learn it from their mates, and have no context or understanding of what they're doing.

However, parents can provide these, Dr Byrne says.

"If they learn swearing just from their classmates in the playground, they're not going to have a sense of how swearing affects people's feelings."

The Parenting Place's Dave Atkinson has a different approach.

"I think she's got some interesting ideas, and the fact is I'd be lying if I was going to stand here and say I'd never sworn before, but when it comes to my three-year-old I'm not going to teach him to swear," Mr Atkinson said.

However Mr Atkinson agrees that one thing is for certain.

"Your kids will start swearing."

Tim Wilson checks in with a Kiwi parenting expert about what to do when kids start dropping F bombs. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Education