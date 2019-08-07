TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern defends jobseeker benefit rise after questioning by Simon Bridges

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Employment

The Prime Minister defended the rise of New Zealanders on jobseeker benefits, after questioning in the House by Opposition Leader Simon Bridges today. 

"Why have unemployed on the dole gone up some 14,000 and children in benefit-dependent homes 8000 in the last year?" the National leader asked. 

Recent statistics showed New Zealanders on the jobseeker benefit jumped 11.2 per cent in a year, increasing by almost 14,000 people since June 2018. 

"That should also be caveated with the fact that, and I'm going from my memory here, roughly 17,000 have come off the benefit in that period of time," Jacinda Ardern told Mr Bridges during question time. 

"Also...the percentage of the working-age population who are on benefits is still lower than when that [National] government left office."

The Ministry of Social Development's benefit data for the June 2019 quarter showed a 5.2 per cent jump in the number of working-age people receiving main benefits in the last year. It showed 291,969 working-age people on a benefit, which was 9.7 per cent of the working-age population.

Earlier this month, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni told 1 NEWS the benefit numbers needed to be looked at in perspective, keeping in mind there had been population growth and the number of people on a main benefit was lower than figures since 2016. 

Ms Sepuloni pointed out the percentage of the working age population on a benefit, which now sits at 9.7 per cent, was 9.6 per cent in June 2017, 9.9 per cent in June 2016, 10.3 per cent in 2015 and 10.8 per cent in June 2014. 

Yesterday, figures released showed the number of unemployed people in New Zealand fell by 7000 to 3.9 per cent, its lowest in 11 years. Overall, the total number of unemployed people was 109,000.

Sean Broughton of Stats NZ said the unemployment rate had been tracking down since late 2012, "towards levels seen before the global financial crisis in 2008".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ardern said the working-age population on benefits was still lower than when the previous National Government left office. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:32
Retail banks have already started cutting interest rates on home loans after the surprise move from the Reserve Bank today.
Kiwi banks slash mortgage and savings rates as OCR cut to record low
2
Ms Ardern said the working-age population on benefits was still lower than when the previous National Government left office.
Jacinda Ardern defends jobseeker benefit rise after questioning by Simon Bridges
3
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
4
Video posted to Facebook shows police guarding the site while they are sworn at by protestors.
'Here's another foreigner' - Ihumātao protestor filmed racially abusing police officer
5
Cars were forced to swerve to avoid colliding with the van.
Witness films van mounting footpath while fleeing police in Christchurch; pedestrian dead
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

One dead after vehicle crashes into culvert in Northland

Winter cropping practices 'unacceptable', Government says

Majority of Kiwis favour ban on adverts for prescription meds, survey shows
Assets seized by police during Operation Maddale.

Ten arrested and millions in vehicles and cash seized in 'Operation Maddale' meth raids across country