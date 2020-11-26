TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to declare climate emergency on behalf of New Zealand next week

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
The Government intends to declare a climate emergency next week.

A Government spokesperson said "the Prime Minister will introduce a Government motion to declare a climate emergency next Wednesday". 

The text of the motion is expected to be released the day before. 

Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick attempted a motion for Parliament to declare a climate emergency in mid-2019, but it just needed one vote to be shot down.

"This is not leadership," Swarbrick said at the time. "This is an impediment to progress. It takes more energy to block a climate emergency than it does to declare one. Human beings created this situation, and the measure of our leadership and our integrity will be whether we can put aside silly politics and act."

PM Jacinda Ardern's motion, however, will go to a normal vote. 

Councils around the country began declaring climate emergencies last year. Britain's Parliament also approved a motion to declare a climate emergency.

They are generally non-binding commitments to tackle and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Ardern said in June 2019 it was the "action that matters", and that the Government was making "good progress" via the Zero Carbon Bill

National MP Todd Muller also in June said he understood the sentiment of a climate change emergency, but dismissed it as "really just symbolism".

"There's no plan or action plan that sits behind it," he said.

"I think what really matters in climate change debate and policy is action."

