Jacinda Ardern congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden 'on behalf of New Zealand' during first phone call

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken to US President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on behalf of New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern talking to Joe Biden on the phone. Source: Instagram - Jacinda Ardern.

"We talked about climate change, Covid-19, trade and our region (which he remembers fondly from his visit a few years ago)," Ardern wrote on Instagram. 

"A real pleasure to speak to US President-elect, Joe Biden this afternoon and congratulate him on behalf of New Zealand."

"Looking forward to speaking again!"

Biden last visited New Zealand in 2016, as US Vice President, where he and then-Prime Minister Sir John Key spoke about international peace, the threat of ISIS, issues around the South China Sea and trade. 

"I’m not going home," Biden joked after the meeting. "What a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful country."

Earlier this month, Ardern posted a congratulatory message on social media to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share," she wrote at the time.

"New Zealand looks forward to working with you both!"

