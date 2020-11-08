Jacinda Ardern congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a message of congratulations for US President Elect Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President Elect Joe Biden. Source: 1 NEWS

Biden was declared victorious after successfully flipping his hometown state of Pennsylvania this morning, giving him enough electoral seats to surpass the required 270.

Ardern says she looks forward to strengthening the ties between both nations in the coming years.

"There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on."

Noting Biden's previous visits to New Zealand in 2016, Jacinda Ardern says the win would allow for the two countries to closely on prominent issues like Covid-19 and climate change.

“New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions."

Ardern also took a moment to share her thoughts on the departure of Trump, highlighting the work both nations have done together, particularly on issues regarding the Pacific.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta tweeted a smiley face emoji before a more formal statement, congratulating Biden and Harris on their "historic election".