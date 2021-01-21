Jacinda Ardern congratulates Joe Biden on inauguration — 'A good friend to NZ'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Joe Biden today, saying she looks forward to "building a close relationship" with the new US President.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and US President Joe Biden. Source: Getty

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in today, marking an end to the Donald Trump era in the White House.

In a statement this morning, Ardern has offered her congratulations - and praised his intentions to return to pledges his predecessor abandoned.

"I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter to both our countries," she said.

"President Biden is a good friend of New Zealand, and we have fond memories of his 2016 visit to our shores. Under his presidency the strong and close relationship that New Zealand enjoys with the United States will continue to develop and flourish."

She says the countries share interest in issues including climate change, the Covid-19 economic recovery and the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.

"We have a common investment in the international rules-based order and I welcome President Biden’s intentions for the US to re-join the Paris Agreement and halt its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation," Ardern says.

"President Biden’s message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders and, on behalf of New Zealand, I wish him well as he begins his presidency."

Her message was echoed by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Twitter.

"Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your inauguration. Aotearoa values our close relationship," she wrote, wishing them the best.