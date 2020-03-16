Jacinda Ardern confident 'community-minded' Kiwis will abide by coronavirus self-isolation measures

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is confident New Zealanders will follow the new quarantine guidelines for the coronavirus, with tough new rules in place for almost everyone arriving from overseas.

With the exception of the Pacific Islands, anyone entering New Zealand after 1am this morning is ordered to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

The same rule has already been in place for Italy, Iran, South Korea and China over recent weeks - the virus hotspots.

Today Ms Ardern told TVNZ 1's Breakfast more than 10,000 people have undergone quarantine so far.

"These are moments when New Zealanders respond really well, we are community-minded people," she says.

"We do what's in the best interest of the people around us and I know that'll be the way New Zealanders are approaching Covid-19."

She's confident people will rise to the occasion and follow the rules.

"New Zealanders do act in the best interest of their community and my message is, if you're one of those people self-isolating - it's not just about you, and your health and wellbeing, it's if you carry Covid-19 and you pass it on to someone who is vulnerable then that is where risk really lies.

"We ask people to do this on behalf of their friends, their wider family and their community, and I think that's a call New Zealanders will hear."

Ms Ardern says there will be more cases in New Zealand, based on what's happening overseas.

But the Government and scientists are looking at countries that have managed to slow transmission for the best way of handling things.

"That way you can make sure you have got people in the right place being treated with the right care as they need it," Ms Ardern says.

"That is why it is an easy decision. We have to prioritise New Zealander's health, if we do that successfully we lessen the blow to our economy at the same time."

There'll be spot checks to make sure people stick to the quarantine.

Professional New Zealand basketballer Isaac Fotu is the latest public figure to announce he's going into self-quarantine.

"I’ve seen first hand how bad this thing can get. I’ll see y’all in 2 weeks I’m doing this thing right," he wrote on Twitter today.

"Let’s all do the right thing and protect our loved ones and our beautiful country."

The first major impact he noticed was that instead of hugging or shaking hands with his father when he arrived, Fotu and his dad shared a "sup nod" before getting in the car.

"My mum set up a nice isolation room in our house away from everyone else. Got everything I need lol got a bed, a couch, a TV, PlayStation, table and a jug for my coffees."

However self-isolation doesn't mean you need to stay locked in a single room for two weeks, Ms Ardern says.

"You can take a walk around the block, you can get some fresh air, you just have to essentially make sure you're not in close contact with others. It's really staying within your home and in the near vicinity."

