Jacinda Ardern concerned about 'tragic loss of innocent lives' in police pursuits

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Independent Police Conduct Authority's current review of police pursuits is the right place to question the protocols for them.

On Sunday morning, the driver of a car fleeing police, Johnathan Tairakena, his passenger Phillip Stretch, and the innocent driver of another car, Carmen Marie Yanko, were all killed when the two cars crashed near Hope, south of Nelson.

"There have been a number of cases now in the public domain that no one would think was a good outcome, particularly the tragic loss of innocent lives," Ms Ardern told her post-Cabinet news conference this afternoon. 

"My understanding is the Independent Police Conduct Authority is undertaking a review as we speak, and that seems the right place to ask the question around the protocols for how they're working," she said.

Ms Ardern says there are more than three million police stops per annum and roughly 300 result in some kind of fleeing or requirement for, or lead to police following the vehicle. 

Police Minister Stuart Nash yesterday said police are working closely with the IPCA to review their policies and practices around police pursuits.

Mr Nash said he has asked for an update on progress in this review which is due to be completed later this year. 

