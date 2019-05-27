TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern concerned over 'long lead times' kids with serious dental issues may be facing

Jacinda Ardern is concerned over "long lead times" kids with serious dental issues may be facing in New Zealand.

Her comments come after news a Whangārei toddler with rotten teeth and a painful abscess was sent home to wait it out for five months with painkillers and antibiotics because of a huge waiting list for treatment.

Speaking in her post-Cabinet ,meeting address today, the Prime Minister spoke of her concern around the issue.

"I want children to have access to decent dental care, and they should as New Zealand has free dental care for under 18s and that's because when you are a child your oral health predicts what it will be like as an adult.

"Free dental care is available and it does concern me if that is not then being met and if there are long lead times, that is something I will ask the Minister of Health to provide me more information around," Ms Ardern said.

According to RNZ, in Auckland alone, the number of children waiting to see a specialist or to have surgery for mostly serious dental problems had grown 200 to 2700 since the end of last year.

Ministry of Health figures show waits of several months for treatment in Hawke's Bay, Northland, Auckland and Taranaki.

