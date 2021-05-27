Jacinda Ardern 'completely disagrees' with framing of NZ-Aus relationship in movie trailer worthy 60 Minutes promo

An upcoming Australian current affairs show episode is asking whether New Zealand has "ditched" its trans-Tasman neighbours for China, and a promotional clip for the piece has set tongues wagging.

Your playlist will load after this ad

60 Minutes released the trailer on social media last night with the introduction "Just what are the Kiwis up to now?"

"SUNDAY on #60Mins, we thought they were our best friends, but it looks like they’ve ditched us for a fast Chinese buck."

It shows reporter Tom Steinfort asking Jacinda Ardern whether she has to "bite her tongue" so as to not upset Beijing, and features talkback radio host Mike Hosking and Auckland Chamber of Commerce head Michael Barnett.

It also poses the question "could it be that New Zealand is turning into New Xi-land", featuring an ominous image of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the New Zealand flag.

Ardern told reporters in Nelson today she'd not seen the clip, but heard it had been causing some amusement online.

She said she'd "completely disagree" with how New Zealand's relationship with Australia was being framed.

New Zealand and Australia's relationship with China has been in the spotlight recently, with NZ's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta saying her government was "uncomfortable" with the Five Eyes alliance expanding its remit from security and intelligence to areas such as human rights.

Instead, Mahuta said New Zealand wanted to use a broader platform to communicate those messages with more countries outside of the Five Eyes alliance.

China has been heavily criticised over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

New Zealand's Parliament recently voted to debate a motion about human rights abuses in China, with it being watered-down from the original version that labelled China's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide.

Australia has faced sanctions and criticism from China over various issues, while NZ's relationship with Australia has been strained over deportations.

