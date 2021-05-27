TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern 'completely disagrees' with framing of NZ-Aus relationship in movie trailer worthy 60 Minutes promo

Source:  1 NEWS

An upcoming Australian current affairs show episode is asking whether New Zealand has "ditched" its trans-Tasman neighbours for China, and a promotional clip for the piece has set tongues wagging.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian current affairs show is putting NZ’s relationship with China under the spotlight, and its trailer is getting plenty of attention. Source: 60 Minutes

60 Minutes released the trailer on social media last night with the introduction "Just what are the Kiwis up to now?"

"SUNDAY on #60Mins, we thought they were our best friends, but it looks like they’ve ditched us for a fast Chinese buck."

It shows reporter Tom Steinfort asking Jacinda Ardern whether she has to "bite her tongue" so as to not upset Beijing, and features talkback radio host Mike Hosking and Auckland Chamber of Commerce head Michael Barnett.

It also poses the question "could it be that New Zealand is turning into New Xi-land", featuring an ominous image of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the New Zealand flag.

Ardern told reporters in Nelson today she'd not seen the clip, but heard it had been causing some amusement online.

She said she'd "completely disagree" with how New Zealand's relationship with Australia was being framed. 

New Zealand and Australia's relationship with China has been in the spotlight recently, with NZ's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta saying her government was "uncomfortable" with the Five Eyes alliance expanding its remit from security and intelligence to areas such as human rights.

Instead, Mahuta said New Zealand wanted to use a broader platform to communicate those messages with more countries outside of the Five Eyes alliance.

China has been heavily criticised over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

New Zealand's Parliament recently voted to debate a motion about human rights abuses in China, with it being watered-down from the original version that labelled China's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide.

Australia has faced sanctions and criticism from China over various issues, while NZ's relationship with Australia has been strained over deportations.

Australian PM Scott Morrison is visiting NZ later this week. 

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia to get easier pathway towards permanent residency
2
'I had a major crush' - Ross and Rachel's real life romance revealed in Friend's reunion special
3
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
4
Sir Tim Shadbolt's future as Invercargill mayor in question as citizens say enough
5
Mongrel Mob launches petition to strip National's Simeon Brown of portfolios over 'racist rhetoric'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:15

Hirsute Olympic cyclists to shave their luscious locks for leukaemia fundraiser

One new Covid-19 case at New Zealand's border today, none in community

Victoria announces 'circuit breaker' Covid lockdown as contract tracers struggle to keep up with India variant

ACC loses appeal over woman whose cancer was linked to asbestos exposure while hugging father