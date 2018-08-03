 

Jacinda Ardern to 'come out swinging this week' and defuse any mum empathy, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern will move the public conversation a little further away from her new role as mother-PM next week, with the announcement of a raft of new policies, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch.

After returning to work yesterday following nearly six weeks of maternity leave for her newborn daughter Neve, Ardern will not be interested in exploiting public sympathy for the new maternal "juggling act" she finds herself in.

"My prediction is she's going to come out swinging this week with lots of announcements and that will open the doors for that [National Party criticism]," Mutch said.

"And I think it will be gloves off and go for it."

But despite this, Mutch's impression after interviewing her yesterday was that Ardern was aware of the compromises she will have to make for Neve.

"I feel like she's come to terms with the fact that she's going to have to balance both, and we saw that first hand yesterday," Mutch said.

"It was day one on the job, she was inviting media into her home and in-between interviews attending to Neve and doing bits and piece like that, so I think we saw, it's going to be a juggling act."

Fronting the media for one of the first times as a new mother, the Prime Minister was "at pains" to emphasise the unique nature of her job means she will have to get back into the flow of work quickly.

"She does have a very unusual job. But saying that she does have the ability to have a partner staying at home," Mutch said.

"Clarke will be travelling with her wherever she goes, they'll be base in Wellington first which means she'll be able to see Neve in between.

"She's still breast feeding, so where she goes Neve will have to go.

"The other thing on the agenda is next month she's off to New York and that's going to be a big thing too so they're going to pack up the family, head off to New Y9ork and you can imagine the attention they're going to get for that." 

Mutch also revealed the Prime Minister had enjoyed the past six weeks away form the political fray.

"She said 'look this last six weeks has been a gift, I've appreciated it, but I have a unique job and i have to get back into it'," Mutch said. 

Jessica Mutch interviewed the PM yesterday as she returned to work after six weeks maternity leave. Source: Breakfast
Serious concerns have been raised for our national bird with five kiwis found dead in the Moehau Kiwi Sanctuary, in the Coromandel, in four months, all mauled by dogs.

The Department of Conservation's (DOC) Nicola Toki spoke to Breakfast about the numbers - the sanctuary’s worst result number in 18 years.

"The simple message out of this is that dogs might be man's best friend, but they're certainly not kiwis," Ms Toki told Breakfast.

"The guts of tihs problem is that it's less of a conservation problem and more of a people problem. This is entirely within our ability to fix.

"People just need to get their heads around the fact that if you're blessed enough to live in a place with kiwi in your backyard, that really means you have to get your dog tied up, on a leash in those areas, and know exactly where it is at all times."

Ms Toki said we "sometimes have a bit of rose-tinted glasses on about our native wildlife in New Zealand" and the recent kiwi deaths are "another stark reminder" of how it's not "all hunky dory out there".

She says DOC has done research on dogs' impact in Northland, another "hotspot" for kiwi deaths caused by dogs. It found that while kiwis typically "live somewhere between 30 and 50 years", the lifespan is reduced to 13 due to dogs.

"Dogs are the number one killer of adult kiwi, and adult kiwi are the most important birds because they're the breeding ones."

She says the birds are resilient but we need to do more to protect them.

"They've been around for millions of years. When kiwi are adult, we know, for example, they can fight off a stoat with those big feet - they're like the Bruce Lee of the bird world - they belong to New Zealand in such a way that we call ourselves Kiwi to the rest of the world. We can't afford to lose them."

The Department of Conservation’s Nicola Toki spoke about the Moehau Kiwi Sanctuary’s worst numbers in 18 years. Source: Breakfast
RNZ rnz.co.nz
Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux will be speaking in Auckland tonight, an event that has angered many groups.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.

The minimum ticket price is $99 and the event has sold out.

The group Tāmaki Anti Fascist Action was formed out of numerous activist, religious and cultural groups after it was revealed the anti-multiculturalist speakers would be coming to Auckland.

During the pair's tour of Australia they made disparaging remarks about Aboriginal Australians.

Tāmaki Anti Fascist Action spokesperson Sina Brown-Davis said she feared they would target tangata whenua tonight.

"They were mocking Aboriginal culture and launching tirades against multiculturalism and Islam. Just really offensive, dehumanising depictions of indigenous Australians.

"So we're kind of expecting the same dehumanising depictions of indigenous people in Aotearoa."

However, she said Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux's trip to New Zealand had, if anything, created a stronger sense of unity between the city's minority groups.

"Around the world we're seeing the rise of the right - the rise of the politics of hate and division. So it's our duty to stand up against this, and also to protect our communities from hateful attacks and racist violence."

Ms Brown-Davis said several of her group's "allies" had bought tickets to tonight's event.

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.

Event organiser David Pellowe expected protesters to attend tonight's event.

"It's always sad when lawless elements incite violence and are determined to hinder other people's free speech.

"Their sole objective isn't to communicate displeasure but to shut down other people's free speech."

He said Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux were doing very limited press on their tour, and indicated this would not include speaking to RNZ.

Police said they were talking to people involved with the event.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the police respected everyone's right to protest, as well as their right to have freedom of speech, regardless of their views.

- By Matthew Theunissen

Controversial Canadian far right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux arrived in New Zealand yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
