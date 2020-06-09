Jacinda Ardern celebrates move to Level 1, but warns country needs to 'keep guard up'

New Zealand has hit a major milestone with no active Covid-19 cases in the country, the day before the shift to Alert Level 1.

While life is almost back to normal, the Prime Minister warns things aren't entirely over yet.

Under Level 1, almost all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, with social distancing no longer required and only the country's borders remaining shut.

It's been 17 days since New Zealand's last confirmed Covid-19 case, with more than 40,000 negative recorded in those days.

However Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is reminding people being vigilant about Covid-19 isn't over yet.

"This is a milestone, that is why we've thanked New Zealand, but it's not done yet," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"We still have a global pandemic and as long as it's in the world, we'll still have to keep our guard up."

Yesterday the world reached more than 7 million Covid-19 cases.

"We still have to be prepared for the inevitably that there will be more cases. But we are," Ms Ardern says.

With no active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, Ms Ardern says the focus is now turning to the economic recovery and getting Kiwis back in jobs.

"I think probably the fact that I haven't stopped particularly and paused and spent too much time reflecting on it is because it's cost a great deal," she says.

"There are a number of people now who need us to be utterly focused on that economic recovery, who need us to be focused on jobs.

"The most important thing for our recovery has been making sure we're supporting small businesses, medium-sized businesses to keep going."

The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has created an "horrific period for them", Ms Ardern says.

"They've been vulnerable but they've been viable."

It's easier to keep people in existing jobs than create new ones, Ms Ardern says.

As part of the economic packages announced in this year's Budget, the wage subsidy is being extended for targeted businesses worst-affected by the outbreak.

"It will be an ongoing programme of work but it will be utterly focused on jobs, jobs, jobs," Ms Ardern says.