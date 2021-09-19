Jacinda Ardern 'can't imagine' what family of Timaru victims are going through

Jacinda Ardern says she "can't imagine" what the overseas family of those affected by the Timaru tragedy are going through, as the Government works to secure them places in managed isolation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two-year-old Maya and Karla, and their six-year-old sister Liane died at their Queen St home. Their mother Lauren Anne Dickason appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday, charged with their murders.

They, along with their father Graham, had recently left managed isolation after moving to New Zealand from South Africa.

Authorities had been working hard to secure a MIQ spot for a family member to come to New Zealand.

Mandy Sinanyoni, nanny of the three daughters of Graham and Lauren Dickason, holds photographs of the Dickason family in her Pretoria, South Africa home. Source: Associated Press

"We have been working very closely with wider extended family support to ensure we have MIQ space available for that individual, as you can imagine why," she said at Sunday's 1pm Covid press conference.

"I think it's incredibly important and I know all New Zealanders would agree, getting family support in as quickly as possible is key and we are working very hard to provide it and I understand space has already been provided."

She said like everyone, she was shaken by what had happened.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

"I think this is really incredibly difficult. I cannot imagine what this wider family is going through"

Graham Dickason had just started work as an orthopaedic surgeon at Timaru Hospital.

Judge Dominic Dravitski remanded Dickason to Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch for a mental health assessment under section 38.