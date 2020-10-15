TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern calls out racist comment during campaign walkabout - 'No place for opinions like that'

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has called out a racist opinion expressed to Al Noor mosque's imam during an election campaign walkabout.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Labour leader said the person “expressed an opinion I can only describe as racist” during a campaign walkabout. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, the Labour leader said during a mall visit in Christchurch yesterday a person made a comment which was "very, clearly racist".

Ardern spent yesterday in the city, including visiting Westfield Riccarton mall - a short distance from Al Noor mosque on Dean's Avenue -with some of her Labour colleagues.

Among the many supporters at the mall to meet Ardern was Imam Gamal Fouda and other members of Christchurch’s Muslim community.

According to Stuff, a woman told Fouda to "go home".

When asked about the incident today, Ardern said, "very unfortunately someone who obviously holds a view that is held by very, very few expressed an opinion I can only describe as racist".

"When I heard it I shared my opinion back and then we all moved on. I told her that there was no place for opinions like that."

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion
Social Issues
Politics
Your Vote 2020
