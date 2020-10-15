Jacinda Ardern calls out racist comment during campaign walkabout - 'No place for opinions like that'

Jacinda Ardern has called out a racist opinion expressed to Al Noor mosque's imam during an election campaign walkabout.
Today, the Labour leader said during a mall visit in Christchurch yesterday a person made a comment which was "very, clearly racist".
Ardern spent yesterday in the city, including visiting Westfield Riccarton mall - a short distance from Al Noor mosque on Dean's Avenue -with some of her Labour colleagues.
Among the many supporters at the mall to meet Ardern was Imam Gamal Fouda and other members of Christchurch’s Muslim community.
According to Stuff, a woman told Fouda to "go home".
When asked about the incident today, Ardern said, "very unfortunately someone who obviously holds a view that is held by very, very few expressed an opinion I can only describe as racist".
"When I heard it I shared my opinion back and then we all moved on. I told her that there was no place for opinions like that."