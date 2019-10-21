Jacinda Ardern calls herself the 'least coordinated PM New Zealand's ever had'

Jacinda Ardern today described herself as the "least coordinated Prime Minister New Zealand's ever had" during a speech to Upper Hutt's Heretaunga College students.

Ms Ardern was announcing a $27.2 million funding boost to programmes to allow secondary students to experience and learn trades.

She asked the students what they thought her favourite subject at school was.

"PE?" a student said.

"You're just having a laugh, aren't you?" the Prime Minister said.

"Bless you, if you're being serious, that very kind.

"I'm quite happy to probably put myself as the least coordinated Prime Minister New Zealand's ever had. I did try, I was captain of my basketball team but I was absolutely useless at PE, mostly because of the running."

She went on to say technology was her favourite subject.

"Because I'm old, back when I was in school it was called metalwork and I loved it. I was the only girl in my class and probably to this day was coming top of my metalwork class.

"I was apparently a 'book-smart kid' and so that meant I didn't do the things that were hands on. That's stupid. We should learn what we love.

"We should value the people who build things, who create things."

She also recalled teachers that made a difference to her education.

"Sometimes, we remember dodgy ones as well."

Ms Ardern spoke about a maths teacher "who told me I would never pass even if I studied".