Jacinda Ardern calls for countries to work together for 'inclusive recovery' at Boao Forum for Asia

Jacinda Ardern has today reaffirmed New Zealand's commitment to multilateralism and the importance of an "inclusive recovery" at this year's Boao Forum for Asia.

The annual forum is the Chinese equivalent to the World Economic Forum, which us also known as the Davos Forum.

In a speech to world leaders, the Prime Minister said New Zealand's "place in the world, our history as a country and our democratic values drive us to seek common purpose, to find strength in diversity and strive for a more equal society".

The 20th Boao Forum for Asia is focussed on strengthening global governance.

Ardern said New Zealand is a "strong supporter of the rules, norms and international framework that govern global affairs" and are "active members" of the World Trade Organization, World Health Organization, the "bodies upholding the UN convention on the law of the sea, international climate change arrangements and international human rights treaties, among others".

"They enhance predictability and stability, reflect values of importance to New Zealand and allow the voices of small countries like New Zealand to be heard," she said.

"The rules-based international order facilities cooperation on global issues that must be approached collectively if we are to solve them."

Ardern said the Covid-19 pandemic has served as a "stark reminder" of "just how interconnected our world is and the vital importance of working together to ensure our safety and prosperity".

"The rules-based international order will become increasingly important as we face global challenges such as climate change, new technologies and pandemics."

She also stressed that it is "incumbent" on all world leaders to "restore trust and act in ways consistent with the rules-based international order to deliver these outcomes".

Ardern added that she was "delighted" that New Zealand is chairing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) this year, which she called a "model for international cooperation and good governance and the heart of our regional economic diplomacy" as the world unites to navigate "a global crisis the likes of which we've not seen in our lifetime".



She said APEC has also helped the Asia Pacific become the world's most economically dynamic region by "incubating ideas, developing best practice and supporting reforms that underpin a vibrant and open regional economy".

"We should hold tight to these principles as we devise the best economic and trade policies to support open markets and a sustainable recovery," she said.

"Our fastest path to recovery is by working together."

She added that the shared dialogue "will help to lay the foundations for a better future," while calling for APEC to help its members "find ways to more fairly spread the benefits of international connectivity across our socieities" and "ensure that inequality is not exacerbated by Covid-19".

"Our economic recovery should not lead behind critical economic actors such as small businesses, women, rural populations or indigenous people.

"An inclusive recovery will be a more resilient recovery."

She added that a sustainable economy "will be more resilient to shocks and a better place to undergo transformation in response to climate change".

Ardern said New Zealand's investment in hosting APEC is a reflection of the country's belief in a more sustainable economy, but also "our view that good, global governance is best achieved through such institutions".



She noted, however, that multilateral institutions - including APEC - are not perfect.

"Just as we will not always agree with our international partners on every issue, these institutions will also have to find ways to navigate differences and disagreements amongst their members - but they are our best option in resolving complex issues that can only be tackled through collective action."

She said New Zealand will "continue to invest enthusiastically in multilateralism" and "demonstrate collective action not only works, but that it is all in our best interests".