Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

It's the Prime Minister's last week at work before the arrival of her first child.

Jacinda Ardern is due to give birth this Sunday, June 17, and will hand over the reins to deputy-Prime Minister Winston Peters while on maternity leave for six weeks.

Ms Ardern is likely to give birth at Auckland Hospital.

The Prime Minister spoke to Corin Dann on TVNZ1's Q+A yesterday about how she'll balance work and motherhood.

"I'm able to do what I'm doing because I have enormous support around me, and actually, that makes me quite privileged. So I wouldn't want to be held up as some kind of exemplar because it's not easy, and I'm lucky," Ms Ardern said.

The Prime Minister has also noted that she is "desperate to demonstrate that I'm not going to let the country down" when she goes on her "baby break" following the birth.