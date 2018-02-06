 

Jacinda Ardern attends Waitangi Day Dawn Service as celebrations kick-off

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to again be the focus of attention when today's Waitangi Day celebrations kick-off with a dawn service before the Treaty Grounds are thrown open for market stalls and entertainment.

The Treaty Grounds are set to open after the service for market stalls and entertainment.
Ms Ardern earlier made history yesterday when she became the first female prime minister to speak from the porch of the Treaty Grounds' Te Whare Runanga upper marae.

She has also been welcomed with open arms by many during her unprecedented five-day stint in Waitangi as she talked to local leaders about jobs, health, education and roads.

Speaking at yesterday's official powhiri for politicians and delegates, she promised to work in partnership with Maori to turn the talk into action, calling on them to hold her government to account on its promises.

"Because one day I want to be able to tell my child that I earned the right to stand here. And only you can tell me when I have done that," she said.

Waitangi Day Dawn Service.

Ms Ardern will today look to cap off her successful stint in Waitangi with the Prime Minister's Breakfast and a walkabout with Ministers before heading back to Auckland for the Governor General's garden reception.

She is not expected to be alone.

With Waitangi Day being a public holiday and fine weather forecast, Kiwis and tourists alike are expected to flock to the Treaty Grounds for its free public concert.

The accused was granted name suppression, having been charged with the murder of Amber Rose, found dead on Saturday.

