Jacinda Ardern asks Kiwis to keep coronavirus diaries to aid with contact tracing

Source:  AAP

One day out from a decision on whether to relax New Zealand's coronavirus clampdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked Kiwis to keep a diary of their daily movements.

Health officials are aiming to throw a net wide over large and random groups of non-symptomatic people. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Ardern believes the homespun idea could help the country's contact-tracers with their work.

"I would ask New Zealanders to think about doing that. Just keeping a quick note of where you've been, and who you've been with," Ms Ardern said.

"It will not only help them, it will help us.

"If you imagine, even asking someone six days later to account every movement over a period of time, it's an incredibly hard task.

New Zealand now has 1431 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases. Source: 1 NEWS

"So I would ask New Zealanders to have new practises, new things that they do at the end of the day.

"The better that we are able to do ... the sooner we can move through the down the alert levels and the sooner life feels more normal."

Tomorrow Cabinet will meet to decide whether to end four weeks of level four restrictions and downscale to a level three lockdown.

That will include re-opening schools, allowing more businesses - including the construction and forestry industries - to get back to work and let restaurants operate for delivery orders only.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the link in today's media update. Source: 1 NEWS

It will also allow Kiwis to extend their bubbles of people with which they have personal contact, which presents a challenge for contact tracing.

Contact tracing is the process where health officials track down people that have been in contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19, asking them to self- isolate and get tested.

It has been credited with New Zealand's phenomenal squashing of the coronavirus' spread.

Earlier today health officials announced just nine new cases across the country, the eighth straight day in which new cases have been no higher than 20.

The country's death toll stands at 12, after the death of a man in Invercargill last Tuesday was confirmed to be linked to Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern said it would assist with the country's contact tracing regime. Source: 1 NEWS

In keeping with the country's health-first approach, Ms Ardern announced four criteria that would decide whether the country would relax its restrictions - with none related to the economy.

The first is the satisfaction of health professionals that undetected community transmission is unlikely.

The second is strong contact tracing capacity, the third is the strength of border controls and the the fourth is the health system's ability to stand up.

"Our focus has been to protect the health of New Zealanders," Ms Ardern said, while acknowledging the hurt in the business community.

It comes following a young person in Whanganui testing positive without a clear link to the source of the infection. Source: 1 NEWS

"The best thing for the economy has been to stop the virus.

"But I do what to say thank you to a very special group ... small business owners and operators.

"Nobody underestimates how hard this situation is for all of you."

The New Zealand government has paid out more than $9 billion in wage subsidies to businesses, representing more than 1.5 million people, to date.

