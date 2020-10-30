Jacinda Ardern asks the children of NZ to help design official Christmas card

Jacinda Ardern has addressed the nation's young people this evening, petitioning them to help her design this year's official prime ministerial Christmas card.

The Christmas card appeal, which has become somewhat of a yearly tradition, was made by Ardern on Facebook tonight.

"It’s been a busy week of talks and preparation for the formation of Government next week, but in the meantime, I’d love your help with another important job that’s coming up - Christmas cards!" the post read.

"For a while now, I’ve had children and young people help me design a card to use at Christmas. If you know someone who loves to draw or paint, maybe they could help me?," Ardern appealed, saying she will "pick a few designs" to appear on the front of her Christmas card.

She told parents and caregivers, it was "a great little activity to keep young people engaged".

The official instructions were launched on the Beehive's website today.

"Draw, paint, sketch or craft an image you’d like to see on the front of this year’s Christmas card. It can be anything you want - a traditional Christmas tree, a Kiwi beach scene, or whatever Christmas means to you and your family," the instructions read.