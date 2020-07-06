Jacinda Ardern asked if she has advice for Kanye West on his proposed presidency bid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was amused after being asked today if she has any advice for Kanye West on his proposed bid for the US presidency.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A grinning Ms Ardern said she has no “inside information” on West possibly jumping into the race, before double checking the question.

"You’re asking me what my advice for Kanye West is?"

"It may not surprise you, I can’t say I have any advice for Kanye West running for the American presidency," she said with a smile.

Her comments come as Kanye West is reportedly still yet to file the required paperwork to run for president in the US, despite tweeting his political intentions over the weekend.

In fact, there are six states where he's missed the deadline to file altogether, including swing states North Carolina and New Mexico, Reuters reports.

Yesterday, the rapper declared he was running for US president in a tweet, writing: "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!"