Jacinda Ardern artwork up for grabs on Trade Me

A piece of art by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is drawing plenty of interest on Trade Me.

Jacinda Ardern's artwork on Trade Me.

The Political Cycle is a tornado shaped drawing, showcasing Ms Ardern's thoughts of the cyclical nature of a life in politics.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to kids charity Koru Care.

The organisation makes dreams come true for Kiwi kids that have faced or are facing life-threatening illnesses or disabilities.

The one-off sketch is currently up to $1530.00 with 69 bids.

The auction ends Sunday at 9pm.

