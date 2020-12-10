Jacinda Ardern answers kids' curly Covid questions around Santa's upcoming trip to NZ

If you've got young children in your household, Covid-19 has thrown up some curly questions this Christmas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With the border shut, many are asking what the protocols will be around Santa's whirlwind visit to New Zealand on Christmas Eve.

Naturally the best way to find the answers is to head straight to the top, so Seven Sharp went to Jacinda Ardern with a couple of helpers.

Oskar, Charlotte, Malachi and Siiyah joined Hilary Barry to ask the Prime Minister some of the hard questions around Christmas this year, deep in an underground secret bunker at an undisclosed location.

Will Santa be able to come to New Zealand or will he need to go into managed isolation? Can kids leave out food for Santa and his reindeer? Can reindeer carry Covid-19 to New Zealand? Do you need to disinfect your presents from Santa?

And most important: What does the Prime Minister want for Christmas?