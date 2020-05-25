TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern announces timeline for Alert Level 1 decision

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon announced the timeline for the decision to move the country to Alert Level 1.

The Prime Minister wants to move as quickly and safely as possible to the new level. Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister says the Government wants to move as quickly and safely as possible to the new level.

"On that basis Cabinet will check in again on our settings on the 8th of June and we have agreed that no later than the 22nd of June, four weeks from today we will consider then the move to Alert Level 1," she said in a post-Cabinet address.

When asked about a timeline for a possible trans-Tasman travel bubble, Ms Ardern said it's "ultimately down to when both sides of the Tasman feel ready."

Ms Ardern also announced extending the current limit on gatherings to 100 people from noon on Friday May 29 while the country remains in Alert Level 2.

It means church services, weddings and funerals can hold 100 people.

Weddings, funerals and church services will be able have more people in attendance, Jacinda Ardern says. Source: 1 NEWS

"We want to get our economy moving quickly without losing the gains," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

"Many more gatherings will be able to occur from now on."

The original gathering limit for Alert Level 2 was just 10.

The Government backtracked around funerals and tangi, increasing the limit to 50 on May 13.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Alan Kenyon
