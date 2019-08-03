TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern announces NZ government will partner with Tokelau to ensure better health care

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Pacific Islands
Politics
Lisa Davies

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently visited the remote Tokelauan Fakaofa Hospital after Tokelau conducted a review of its health system.

The hospital can only be reached by boat from the main atoll, and upon arrival it was discovered that the hospital was empty.

"The people of Tokelau have the buildings for hospitals, but they don't have the supplies," Ms Ardern says.

Worst case scenario, patients are flown to Samoa which is costing Tokelau a lot of money.

The Prime Minister announced the New Zealand Government will partner with them to ensure a more robust health care service.

The number of Tokelauans who live in New Zealand is now five times more than those living in their homeland, including New Zealand's Tokelauan Minister, Kris Faafoi.

"This is where my parents grew up so to be part of this delegation is huge, there's obviously discussions to be had but to be able to come here has been very humbling." 

Tokelauan leaders are hopeful for better healthcare, improved access with an airstrip on one of the atolls, and stronger governance which will make life easier, and encourage more people to stay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The atoll’s health system is why many Tokelauans leave their homeland to live in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Pacific Islands
Politics
Lisa Davies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
2
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
'Nothing is going to break us' - Noeline Taurua reveals Silver Ferns backed Maria Folau amid husband Israel's saga
3
Vaea Fifita's tribute to younger brother, Albert John Mapa
'It hurts so much' - Grieving Vaea Fifita travelling with All Blacks despite younger brother's sudden death
4
Huge waves have slammed the coast today.
Landfill close to being swept away as huge waves pummel West Coast
5
Political reporter Benedict Collins has the latest from the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.
Slim majority support electric vehicle discount and high emitter fee
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Police investigation suspicious death of Whanganui woman
00:15
The Eagles beat Manu Samoa 13-10 despite trying conditions in Suva this afternoon thanks to MacGinty’s penalty.

USA down Manu Samoa thanks to last-minute penalty
01:03
1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what’s in store this weekend.

More snow on the way for parts of South Island
00:36
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.

Sudden death at Auckland park not 'suspicious' say police