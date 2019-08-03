Jacinda Ardern announces NZ government will partner with Tokelau to ensure better health care

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently visited the remote Tokelauan Fakaofa Hospital after Tokelau conducted a review of its health system.

The hospital can only be reached by boat from the main atoll, and upon arrival it was discovered that the hospital was empty.

"The people of Tokelau have the buildings for hospitals, but they don't have the supplies," Ms Ardern says.

Worst case scenario, patients are flown to Samoa which is costing Tokelau a lot of money.

The Prime Minister announced the New Zealand Government will partner with them to ensure a more robust health care service.

The number of Tokelauans who live in New Zealand is now five times more than those living in their homeland, including New Zealand's Tokelauan Minister, Kris Faafoi.

"This is where my parents grew up so to be part of this delegation is huge, there's obviously discussions to be had but to be able to come here has been very humbling."