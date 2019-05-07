TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the presents New Zealand is giving to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate the birth of their first baby.

The birth of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's son was announced early this morning.

Prince Harry fronted media ecstatic to share the news of the newest royal. He weighed 3.26 kilograms at birth and was born at 5.26 am (UK time).

Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast today a donation will be given to a group called Little Sprouts, which prepares baby boxes for families in need on the birth of their babies, as well as buying 10 trees on the Trees That Count programme, which plants native trees in New Zealand.

"I hope New Zealanders think those are nice gifts on their behalf," Ms Ardern said.

    The Duke of Sussex was beaming as he told reporters about the good news.

      1 NEWS Europe correspondent Joy Reid is at Windsor, where the news is being celebrated.

        The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first baby.
