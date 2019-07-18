Jacinda Ardern announces where $95 million for arts and culture sector will go

The Government today announced where $95 million from Budget 2020 for the arts and cultural sector will be going.

Te Papa Museum. Source: Getty

"The cultural sector was amongst the worst hit by the global pandemic," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Museums, galleries and heritage sites closed, and individual artists and arts organisations like dance and theatre companies saw their incomes decimated almost overnight," the Prime Minister said from Te papa Tongarewa.

"Funding announced today will help them get back on their feet. New jobs will be created, and the sector will innovate and connect with new audiences."

Creative New Zealand will get $25 million for artists, creative practitioners and art organisations.

Part of the Budget funding also included $2 million for museums, galleries and heritage as part of a hardship fund,

Te papa Tongarewa will get $8 million and $2 million will go to the Royal New Zealand Ballet.