TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern announces where $95 million for arts and culture sector will go

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government today announced where $95 million from Budget 2020 for the arts and cultural sector will be going. 

Te Papa Museum. Source: Getty

"The cultural sector was amongst the worst hit by the global pandemic," Jacinda Ardern said. 

"Museums, galleries and heritage sites closed, and individual artists and arts organisations like dance and theatre companies saw their incomes decimated almost overnight," the Prime Minister said from Te papa Tongarewa.

"Funding announced today will help them get back on their feet. New jobs will be created, and the sector will innovate and connect with new audiences."

Creative New Zealand will get $25 million for artists, creative practitioners and art organisations. 

Part of the Budget funding also included $2 million for museums, galleries and heritage as part of a hardship fund,

Te papa Tongarewa  will get $8 million and $2 million will go to the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision will received $32 million "to prevent the loss of the audio and visual collection which is rapidly deteriorating".

New Zealand
Politics
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:18
Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged over his death, mayor of Minneapolis says
2
Kiwi fishermen stumped by 'taniwha egg' that washed up on Mangawhai beach
3
No new Covid-19 cases for sixth-straight day, but death toll moved to 22
4
New Zealand sits on the 'largest volcanic outpouring' on Earth, researchers discover
5
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch mosque attack gunman's sentencing delayed, court eyes international video screenings
04:23

'Don't just look at the colour of people's skin' - Bennett defends National's largely white front bench
00:19

Timaru hailstorm last year now NZ’s second most costly weather event this century
00:30

No new Covid-19 cases for sixth-straight day, but death toll moved to 22