Jacinda Ardern to announce today what Covid-19 Alert Level 1 will look like for Kiwis

Kiwis will get a glimpse into what life in Alert Level 1 will look like when the Prime Minister gives a briefing this afternoon.

Cabinet is set to review New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels on June 8, meaning it's possible that New Zealand could move to Alert Level 1 as early as next week.

Jacinda Ardern said yesterday the country was "ahead of schedule", with continual zero cases and only one active case of Covid-19.

But she said the move to Level 1 would only come "if there are no unexpected cases over the coming days".

At present, the Government's Covid-19 website explains Level 1 as the "prepare" stage, with the disease being contained in New Zealand, but still uncontrolled overseas.

The website also explains Level 1 as having no restriction on gatherings and domestic travel.