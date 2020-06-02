Jacinda Ardern to announce today what Covid-19 Alert Level 1 will look like for Kiwis

Kiwis will get a glimpse into what life in Alert Level 1 will look like when the Prime Minister gives a briefing this afternoon.
Cabinet is set to review New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels on June 8, meaning it's possible that New Zealand could move to Alert Level 1 as early as next week.
Jacinda Ardern said yesterday the country was "ahead of schedule", with continual zero cases and only one active case of Covid-19.
But she said the move to Level 1 would only come "if there are no unexpected cases over the coming days".
At present, the Government's Covid-19 website explains Level 1 as the "prepare" stage, with the disease being contained in New Zealand, but still uncontrolled overseas.
The website also explains Level 1 as having no restriction on gatherings and domestic travel.
Ms Ardern has earlier said Level 1 will feel "like we’re back to normal", but that contact tracing remains as do border restrictions.