Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins make final bids to govern on eve of election day

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins today are making their final bids to be New Zealand's Prime Minister on the eve of election day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Collins reflected on the last three months as leader of the National Party, calling it a "big challenge", as the country votes on its next Government.

She took the reins in July after the shock resignation of Todd Muller as leader, who left the helm just 53 days after rolling Simon Bridges.

"I have been enjoying myself a lot and I have had great support," Collins said today.

"I always knew a campaign as the Leader of the Opposition would be really tough work but I never realised how much fun it would be.

"No matter what, if I am Prime Minister or Leader of the Opposition after tomorrow... let me tell you we will still do public meetings.

"I just love them."

Collins went up against Ardern for the last time yesterday before election day in the final TVNZ Leaders' Debate, where Ardern revealed she would not stay on if Labour lost the election.

Collins intends to stay on should National lose, describing her time as Opposition Leader as having done "a very good job".

"Nobody can say that I'm not putting in everything into it," she said.

"I think we need very strong leadership and someone who can make decisions and I'm that person with the experience to do it."

Ardern was asked last night what she would be doing if she were not in Parliament, and elaborated on that today.

"I’d want to play some role to continue to encourage candidates coming forward from a diverse range of backgrounds.

"One of the things I encounter a lot… there are a bunch of young people in there that don’t think they have the right personality or leadership or skills for politics," she said.

"I want to change that perspective."

Jokingly, Ardern said she had "no plans to leave politics so I don’t know why everyone is writing my obituary".

Collins was asked today what qualities she would bring as a leader. Her answer: She is very straight forward.