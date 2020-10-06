Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins clash over Covid, economy and water fluoridation

Tense arguments between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins during the first part of the Press Leaders Debate saw accusations of economic holes and mishandling of Covid-19 flying.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The debate in Christchurch was the third between the Labour and National leaders.

Almost instantly, Collins and Ardern began squabbling over the response to Covid-19, following their opening statements.

Leaders Debate kicks off as Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern make their opening statements

Covid-19

"The (second) lockdown should not have been necessary if people had been tested as we were told," Collins said, adding it was "completely unnecessary".

She said border staff who were not being tested weekly, as was supposed to be happening, was an "absolute failure".

"To let people come in on planes with Covid-19, that is disgraceful."

Ardern said the idea that "somehow returning New Zealanders are completely free of Covid-19 is a dreamland".

"That is why we have a quarantine."

Collins moved onto the source of the second community Covid-19 outbreak.

"Where did it come from? A rock in your garden?"

"It came on a plane," Collins shouted.

Ardern hit back, saying, "according to Collins, putting Gerry Brownlee in charge of the border" was the answer.

"It's better than putting David Clark in charge of health," Collins said.

'Don't disrespect Samoa' – Collins fires up at Ardern as they debate NZ and Pacific's Covid-19 response

Economic response

On what was needed in the economic response, Ardern said their plan was investing in infrastructure to create jobs.

Collins said National planned to cut taxes because "people need it".

Ardern then took over the questions, asking Collins how much was left for health and education in National's fiscal plan.

"How much is left? $800 million? What will be cut?"

Collins then said Labour's plan was "all borrowed money", with the wage subsidy costing $500m a week.

Dental

Agreement was found on the state of children's teeth in New Zealand.

Both leaders were asked for their views on the fluoridation of water while $32 million was going towards putting children under general anesthetic to pull out teeth.

Collins said she grew up without fluoride in her water and said she could tell the difference as her son grew up with fluoride in his, only having one filling.

"I utterly agree with it."

Ardern said she supported fluoridation to keep people healthy.

"If we all want children's teeth to be healthy, we have to start making those choices."

Ardern said she didn't have the numbers to progress legislation, while Collins quipped, "you didn't ask us".

Sugar tax

A sugar tax was off the cards for both, with Collins saying education was better.

"Right now dental care for under 18 year olds, is already free," but she did add there was a lot of young people not accessing the service.

Ardern said she did not support a sugar tax because sugar was in "almost every item our children are reaching for".