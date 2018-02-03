Jacinda Ardern and Government welcomed on to Karetu Marae

Cicadas are usually the loudest noise in Karetu valley but today the sound of warriors welcoming Jacinda Ardern and government MPs on to Karetu Marae echoed across these remote hills in the middle of the Bay of Islands.
Hundreds of people here are celebrating local Kelvin Davis as a minister.
This tiny little Marae is developing a huge political pedigree - Peeni Henare, Nanaia Mahuta, Willie Jackson and Willow Jean Prime all have whanau from here.
Kaumatua were emotional as they welcomed Jacinda Ardern on to their Marae. And issued a challenge to Mr Davis - now he's a minister he needs to make sure he works hard for his people.
