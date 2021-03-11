TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding to be held this summer

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister's wedding will be held this summer.

Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Not disclosing the date, a spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern confirmed the wedding to finance Clarke Gayford would be this coming summer. 

The PM hinted on March 11 it would be held in the Hawke's Bay, when she was asked while visiting the region. 

"There’s a lot of pressure to make it local, and why wouldn’t I?

"It’s a beautiful part of the country.

"It's not a no," she added. 

Ardern and Gayford got engaged in 2019. 

New Zealand
Politics
