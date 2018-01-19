Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford struggling to come up with baby name - 'It's not going well'

Jacinda Ardern is due in just over two weeks and has admitted she is concerned about going into labour early and is trying to “stay a bit closer to the hospital I’m meant to be at.”

The Prime Minister told More FM she was already making preparations ahead of the June 17 due date.

"My concern at the moment is what if I get caught out?" she says.

"I was down in Southland yesterday and surrounded by amazing members of the farming community who I'm sure could have helped me out if I found myself in a spot of bother with the old early arrival,” she said.

“But I'm trying to now stay a bit closer to the hospital I'm meant to be at."

Ms Ardern also revealed that her and partner Clarke Gayford were struggling when it came to picking out a baby name.

She said they have a long list of names with no favourites, so “it’s not going well.”

"It's one of those things where Clarke's absolutely convinced it will come to us as soon as it arrives.