 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow as gifts and well wishes stream in from around the world

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealanders will get their first good look at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn daughter tomorrow at 11am, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Source: RNZ

Ms Ardern and her as-yet-unnamed daughter are both doing well, a spokesperson said, and the PM has seen a physiotherapist and obstetrician since giving birth.

They will leave the hospital tomorrow and will do a short media appearance about 11am.

The baby is said to be doing "really well" and she will have her first bath today - she also slept a bit last night.

Well wishes from across the world have also continued to flood in, with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sending his congratulations.

A very large bunch of flowers was delivered from the King of Saudi Arabia, which was so large it had to be carried on a wheelchair and wouldn't fit inside Ms Ardern's room.

A bunch of flowers sent to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford by the King of Saudi Arabia.

A bunch of flowers sent to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford by the King of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Supplied

She opted to have it displayed in the public area of the Auckland Hospital unit she is in.

Ms Ardern's mother, Laurel Ardern, will visit later today.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow as gifts and well wishes stream in from around the world

00:30
2
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

00:28
3
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

4
Andrew Fifita of Tonga fends Sam Burgess of England during their 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'I'm Tonga for life' - Andrew Fifita turns back on Kangaroos, NSW

5
Koro Wētere

'Highly respected across the divide of politics' - Winston Peters pays tribute after former Māori Affairs Minister Koro Wētere dies aged 83

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 