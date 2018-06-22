Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow as gifts and well wishes stream in from around the world

Source:
New Zealanders will get their first good look at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn daughter tomorrow at 11am, a spokesperson has confirmed.
Source: RNZ
Ms Ardern and her as-yet-unnamed daughter are both doing well, a spokesperson said, and the PM has seen a physiotherapist and obstetrician since giving birth.
They will leave the hospital tomorrow and will do a short media appearance about 11am.
The baby is said to be doing "really well" and she will have her first bath today - she also slept a bit last night.
Well wishes from across the world have also continued to flood in, with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sending his congratulations.
A very large bunch of flowers was delivered from the King of Saudi Arabia, which was so large it had to be carried on a wheelchair and wouldn't fit inside Ms Ardern's room.
A bunch of flowers sent to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford by the King of Saudi Arabia.
Source: Supplied
She opted to have it displayed in the public area of the Auckland Hospital unit she is in.
Ms Ardern's mother, Laurel Ardern, will visit later today.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news