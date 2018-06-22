Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to introduce their daughter to the world today

New Zealanders are likely to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn daughter today.

Source: RNZ

Ms Ardern and her as-yet-unnamed daughter are both doing well, a spokesperson said, and the PM has seen a physiotherapist and obstetrician since giving birth.

They will leave the hospital today and will do a short media appearance about 11am.

The baby is said to be doing "really well" and she will have her first bath today - she also slept a bit last night.

Well wishes from across the world have also continued to flood in, with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sending his congratulations.

A very large bunch of flowers was delivered from King Salman of Saudi Arabia, which was so large it had to be carried on a wheelchair and wouldn't fit inside Ms Ardern's room.

She opted to have it displayed in the public area of the Auckland Hospital unit she is in.