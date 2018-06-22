Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to introduce their daughter to the world today

Source:
New Zealanders are likely to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn daughter today.
Ms Ardern and her as-yet-unnamed daughter are both doing well, a spokesperson said, and the PM has seen a physiotherapist and obstetrician since giving birth.
They will leave the hospital today and will do a short media appearance about 11am.
The baby is said to be doing "really well" and she will have her first bath today - she also slept a bit last night.
Well wishes from across the world have also continued to flood in, with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sending his congratulations.
A very large bunch of flowers was delivered from King Salman of Saudi Arabia, which was so large it had to be carried on a wheelchair and wouldn't fit inside Ms Ardern's room.
A bunch of flowers sent to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford by the King of Saudi Arabia.
She opted to have it displayed in the public area of the Auckland Hospital unit she is in.
