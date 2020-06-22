Jacinda Ardern admits she went for 'least complicated' option with daughter's birthday cake

Jacinda Ardern has admitted she went for the "least complicated" option for baking her daughter Neve's second birthday cake.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister took to Instagram yesterday to share the piano design, but she admitted it did have some stability issues.

"Cake making lesson number two- don’t focus on making the cake look in proportion with little to no attention on structural integrity....there is a jar of lentils propping this thing up," she wrote.

"Happy Birthday Neve! Thanks for ignoring all of the imperfections in life and just being a joy."

Jacinda Ardern shares piano birthday cake as daughter Neve turns two

Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there were two reasons she went for the musical design.

"It's the least complicated of some of the options. You know, I went for the one dimensional rabbit last year. The piano was probably the second least complicated in the Australian's Women's Weekly cookbook.

"But also, she loves music, she loves to dance - it was a tenuous link. She likes to thump on the piano, and so ease of decorating probably, though, if we're being honest."

On more somber topics, the Prime Minister also discussed on Breakfast this morning new coronavirus cases and the "personal layer" of mourning for slain police officer Matthew Hunt.

Watch Ms Ardern's full interview in the video below.