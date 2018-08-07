 

Jacinda Ardern acknowledges low business confidence in New Zealand, says she wants 'to confront that head on'

1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern this morning acknowledged low confidence from sectors of the New Zealand business community, but disputed it reflects economic markers "that matter".

The Prime Minister addressed the perception the New Zealand economy is slowing, and may have come off the post-global financial crisis resurgency earlier then other countries.

"Look there are global changes that New Zealand is not immune to, and there has been some commentary around the fact that we've perhaps come off the post-GFC cycle a little sooner than others," Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"We are in an international environment at the moment where there is a tit-for-tat trade war that will be having an impact I think on the global outlook."

In its July update on the economy, the New Zealand Treasury said there is a risk that growth may be weaker than forecast in May's Budget.

Ms Ardern argued low Kiwi business confidence may be reflecting this international climate.

However, she argued that growth, at 3 per cent, was "looking pretty solid", consumer confidence was up, debt was low, New Zealand unemployment rates were some of the lowest in the OECD, and the Government was running a surplus.

"So on things that matter, yeah, actually our markers are good," the Prime Minister said. 

What was a problem to growth, she accepted, was a skills shortage.

"Having said that, I do acknowledge there is a perception in our business community, reflected in our surveys... I want to confront that head on," Ms Ardern said.

"Confidence and certainty are obviously connected and we are going through a period of change.

"The business wants us to invest in skills, it wants a more productive economy, it wants us to diversify, that means there will be change. We need to bring them with us on that."

The PM said pessimism from the business community was not reflected in most actual NZ economic markers.
00:52
The Prime Minister says Neve will go to a public school.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
Shot of New Zealand twenty dollars.

Treasury warns business confidence slump could hit Government's books
Murray Tunnage was put off applying for a pensioner flat due to the long waiting list.

Looming housing crisis for over 65s - Retirement commissioner warns
02:50
A recent AA survey found 70 per cent of Kiwi drivers have no confidence in other motorists – should we be looking at ourselves instead?

Fair Go etiquette: Are were really as good at driving as we think we are?

Part of human skull found near Mount Maunganui wharf

Part of a human skull has been found by a fisherman at Mount Maunganui.

Police say a fisherman found the human remains near Salisbury Wharf at 1.30pm.

A forensic pathologist is examing the skull and police say initial indications suggest the remains belong to an adult human and have been in the water for some years.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances in relation to the skull and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Today the Police National Dive Squad will be assisting with a search of the area surrounding Salisbury Wharf. They will be assisted by the Tauranga Harbourmaster.

Mount Maunganui (file picture).
Mount Maunganui (file picture). Source: istock.com
The humpback whale stranded on a Northland beach since Sunday morning was still alive this morning, but the Department of Conservation has made the decision to euthanise it.

It's hoped a channel being dug at Baylys Beach near Dargaville will guide the female out to sea.

"This whale has now been on the beach for 48 hours and is tired and stressed," Project Jonah posted on Facebook this morning after checking the whale's status at first light. 

The whale and its calf were discovered about 100m offshore at Ripiro Beach, near Baylys Beach, at about 7am Sunday. The smaller whale died yesterday morning, and an attempt to re-float the surviving whale at high tide yesterday afternoon failed.

About 100 volunteers gathered at the beach yesterday, using buckets to keep the surviving whale wet and using a digger to create a trench system intended to lead the animal to deeper water when high tide arrived.

"The strategy of digging a wide deep channel wasn't successful and while the use of a wide-set sling to manoeuvre the whale to face the sea was briefly tried, this was abandoned," Project Jonah wrote on Facebook.

