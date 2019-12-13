Jacinda Ant-dern? New insect species named after NZ prime minister

A newly discovered ant species in Saudi Arabia has been named after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The name, Crematogaster jacindae, was to honour Ms Ardern for her work following the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15.
Ms Ardern told media yesterday she was aware of the naming.
"As you can imagine, that's quite an unusual thing to find out," she laughed. "I don't know what more there is to say."
The ant was one of two newly discovered species. The other, the Crematogaster gryllsi, was named after survival instructor and television personality Bear Grylls for his efforts in spreading the culture of survival globally.