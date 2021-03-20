Iwi tells Treaty settlement story using online resource

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have launched a new online resource about their Treaty settlement, on the anniversary of their tūpuna signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan. Source: rnz.co.nz

The Auckland central iwi launched their project for Te Tai Whakaea, which reflects the close connection the iwi have with the land and sea, at Silky Otter Cinemas today.

The day also marks the date in 1840 their tupuan Apihai Te Kawau signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan said it was a "significant event" for the iwi, who had "shaped their story".

"This is the turning of a new page, and the uplifting of the tide to enable our people to move and tell our stories in a way that makes sense to us.

"It's particularly important coming into this new era as New Zealand braces to teach New Zealand history in school and this is another tool to aid in that process," Allan said.

It is part of a wider digital storytelling programme, Te Tai, a collaboration between the Māori Language Commission and the Ministry of Culture and Heritage aiming to increase the understanding of Treaty settlements and their impact.

This is the fifth iwi story that has been funded by the Ministry, Allan said.

"What this particular pool of funding enables our people to do is to tell their stories from their perspective... the stories that are told through the Tribunal, the stories that are being presented - often behind closed doors - it becomes a tussle of facts between the Crown and iwi. This is an opportunity to open up the doors and give another forum, from whatever different iwi to tell their story."

Last year, Te Tai launched Te Mana o Te Reo Māori, an interactive web series laying out the history of the Māori language from the 1200s to today, and the people who championed it.