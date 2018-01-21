 

Iwi secure $370m in extra Treaty payments from the government

Two iwi have banked $370 million in extra payments, on top of their original Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

The Treaty Negotiations Minister said the government had to honour the obligation.
Waikato-Tainui and the South Island's Ngai Tahu received the $190m and $180m top ups in December.

The two iwi were the first to settle with the Crown - Waikato-Tainui in 1995 and Ngai Tahu 1998 - and secured a clause allowing them a share of all later settlements, once collective Treaty payouts with other iwi reached $1 billion.

That threshold was crossed in 2012 when Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty's Tuhoe settled its claim.

The Crown has since gone on to spend more than $2 billion on settlements, leading Waikato-Tainui and Ngai Tahu to pocket a total of $260m and $248m, respectively, on top of their original $170m settlements, Stuff reports.

Ngai Tahu chairwoman Lisa Tumahai told the media outlet the clause ensured her iwi was not disadvantaged by settling early because its payments would continue "to remain relative with all future claims settled by other iwi".

The payments are also not likely to end soon. There are still 47 treaty negotiations under way in New Zealand, including Northland's Ngaphui, who are making one of the country's biggest claims.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said the government had to honour its contractual obligations to the iwis.

"We're stuck with what we've got. That's the reality," he said.

