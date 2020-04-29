Iwi roadblocks likely to continue through Alert Level 3

Iwi-led community safe zones from Ōpōtiki to the East Cape have been credited with keeping Covid-19 out of their communities.

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui spokesperson Rawiri Waititi told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that with police and community support behind them, it's likely they'll continue until the end of the nation's Alert Level 3.

Mr Waititi said there’s been a high presence of police supporting their community safe zone as businesses continue opening up under Alert Level 3.

“We’ve got some pretty strict protocols in place, as the country has, to ensure the safety of our people.”