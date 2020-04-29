TODAY |

Iwi roadblocks likely to continue through Alert Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

Iwi-led community safe zones from Ōpōtiki to the East Cape have been credited with keeping Covid-19 out of their communities. 

A Te Whānau-ā-Apanui leader says they’re likely to continue protecting the community until the end of Alert Level 3. Source: 1 NEWS

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui spokesperson Rawiri Waititi told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that with police and community support behind them, it's likely they'll continue until the end of the nation's Alert Level 3. 

Mr Waititi said there’s been a high presence of police supporting their community safe zone as businesses continue opening up under Alert Level 3.  

“We’ve got some pretty strict protocols in place, as the country has, to ensure the safety of our people.”

Watch the full interview in the video above. 

