TODAY |

Iwi to remove gates blocking entrance to Cape Reinga today

Source:  1 NEWS

One of New Zealand's most popular tourist spots, Cape Reinga, is reopening today after local iwi had barred people from entering due to Covid-19. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ First MP called the reason behind the blockade "cultural mumbo jumbo". Source: 1 NEWS

The Far North iwi Ngāti Kuri earlier said it had blocked the road heading to the cape because Covid-19 had meant the area needed to be blessed and cleansed. 

Despite opposition from local National MP Matt King and New Zealand First's Shane Jones when the road block wasn't removed in Level 2, iwi had full support from the Department of Conservation. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dozens of tourists are being turned away at the top of the North Island. Source: 1 NEWS

Te Rerenga Wairua, or Cape Reinga, is considered one of the most spiritually significant places in New Zealand to Māori, and as Ngāti Kuri are kaitiaki of the land, they say it was their duty to place the road block and cleanse the area. 

READ MORE
Cape Reinga remains blocked off by iwi despite country’s move to Alert Level 2

“As Ngāti Kuri we have the duty of care to speak for these Taonga because they cannot speak for themselves. We have made the place safe, clean and tidy for us to return to Te Rerenga Wairua," says Ngāti Kuri spokesperson Sheridan Waitai.  

A cultural ceremony took place at midday and the public facilities will re-open for all to visit from 2pm onwards.

New Zealand
Northland
Māori Issues
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ goes entire week without new Covid-19 infection, only one active case left
2
National promises up to $100,000 for businesses that hire 10 new staff
3
NZ could return to normality faster than other countries, but it's still far off - economist
4
Travel between NZ and Australia could start in September
5
Full video: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks with media as 100-person gathering limit begins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

World Rugby approves Covid-19 laws, including player limits at rucks and mauls

Auckland murder convict who bludgeoned mum with hammer jailed for at least 14 years
01:59

Samoans stuck in NZ after borders closed return home today on repatriation flights
03:40

Police won't take action against missing trampers for ignoring Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions