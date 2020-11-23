Iwi members protesting Shelly Bay sale give developer trespass notice

A group of iwi members and protestors contesting the sale of land at Wellington's Shelly Bay has served a verbal trespass notice to the developer.

Shelly Bay, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

The Mau Whenua group has been occupying the land since November, when Wellington City Council voted to sell and lease part of it.

The coastal land was bought by The Wellington Company which wants to build luxury apartments.

A company representative was told he was trespassing when he arrived at the occupation this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad