Iwi-led Taranaki checkpoints to be removed

Checkpoints in Taranaki that have been run by local iwi will be removed by tomorrow, with the iwi saying their job is done.

Checkpoint volunteers in Patea. Source: RNZ/ Supplied

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki said today that they had colelcted data from their checkpoints between April 27 and May 6, which showed "a high level of inter-regional travel into the Taranaki region despite Alert Level 3 restrictions.

"At the Pātea checkpoint, 64.5 per cent of motorists had come from outside the region, while at Urenui 32 per cent of motorists had come from outside the region.

"Complete data will be shared with relevant agencies and will be used to assist with health modelling for the national pandemic response."

North Taranaki iwi spokesperson Liana Poutu said that the checkpoints were set up to keep Covid-19 out of Taranaki, "and protect our whakapapa through encouraging appropriate Alert Level 3 travel behaviour, educating travellers and reducing unnecessary travel.

Ngāti Ruanui iwi leader and Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the checkpoint was there to help the whole community. Source: RNZ/ Supplied.

"We are proud to have played an important role alongside other iwi across the country and the NZ Police in limiting the risk of community transmission while at Alert Level 3, but we are also concerned that there was still a high level of inter-regional travel to our region despite the checkpoints being in place," she said.