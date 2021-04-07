TODAY |

Iwi hope moa bones unearthed during roadworks will be returned to Ruahine Ranges

Source:  1 NEWS

Iwi hope that moa bones unearthed during roadworks last month will eventually be returned to the Ruahine Ranges.

The bones were found during work on the new highway between Manawatu and Hawke's Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

This morning, the taonga was delivered to Te Manawa Museum in Palmerston North, where it will be kept for several months.

The bones were found during work on a new highway between Manawatū and Hawke's Bay.

An archaeologist says the bones reveal the moa wasn't killed by humans.

They're attempting to boost the population of our national bird in the area, but found a much older, distant cousin. Source: 1 NEWS

"As the bones were been exposed, I was checking for cut marks, sore marks and unfortunately, we didn't find any of that so they're not archaelogical but we have determined it was likely a natural deposit," archaeologist Patrick Harsveldt said.

The Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says the discovery of the bones has not delayed the highway project.

