Iwi hope moa bones unearthed during roadworks will be returned to Ruahine Ranges

Iwi hope that moa bones unearthed during roadworks last month will eventually be returned to the Ruahine Ranges.

This morning, the taonga was delivered to Te Manawa Museum in Palmerston North, where it will be kept for several months.

The bones were found during work on a new highway between Manawatū and Hawke's Bay.

An archaeologist says the bones reveal the moa wasn't killed by humans.

