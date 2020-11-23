Iwi group pitch tents on disputed development land at Wellington's Shelly Bay

An iwi group opposing a development at Wellington's Shelly Bay have announced they'll occupy the land.

It follows a controversial vote by Wellington City Council earlier this month to sell and lease land at the site for a $500 million housing project.

Gathering at the site to pitch tents yesterday, a breakaway group of Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui, called Mau Whenua, announced they were "settling in for the long haul".

It comes ahead of a High Court case set down for next March challenging the legality of who owns the land.