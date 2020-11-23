Iwi group pitch tents on disputed development land at Wellington's Shelly Bay

An iwi group opposing a development at Wellington's Shelly Bay have announced they'll occupy the land.
It follows a controversial vote by Wellington City Council earlier this month to sell and lease land at the site for a $500 million housing project.
Gathering at the site to pitch tents yesterday, a breakaway group of Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui, called Mau Whenua, announced they were "settling in for the long haul".
It comes ahead of a High Court case set down for next March challenging the legality of who owns the land.
Other high-profile opponents to the development include movie maker and nearby resident Sir Peter Jackson, as well as Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, who was photographed helping the iwi group set up tents yesterday.