TODAY |

Iwi group pitch tents on disputed development land at Wellington's Shelly Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

An iwi group opposing a development at Wellington's Shelly Bay have announced they'll occupy the land.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It follows a controversial vote by council earlier this month to sell and lease land at the site. Source: Breakfast

It follows a controversial vote by Wellington City Council earlier this month to sell and lease land at the site for a $500 million housing project.

Gathering at the site to pitch tents yesterday, a breakaway group of Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui, called Mau Whenua, announced they were "settling in for the long haul".

It comes ahead of a High Court case set down for next March challenging the legality of who owns the land.

Other high-profile opponents to the development include movie maker and nearby resident Sir Peter Jackson, as well as Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, who was photographed helping the iwi group set up tents yesterday.

New Zealand
Wellington
Māori Issues
Property
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Police open fire at shark from shoreline after bodyboarder killed in Australia
2
Dunedin family left with nothing after property they were renting burns down
3
Woman who was fired while on holiday awarded $15,000
4
Government wants 'Kiwi first' approach as industries call for migrant workers
5
How small is too small? 'Cosy' Wellington flat may not legally be a bedroom
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

Dunedin family left with nothing after property they were renting burns down
02:26

Good Sorts: Baby miniature horse Twiggy brings joy to rest home residents

Woman who was fired while on holiday awarded $15,000
02:00

Calls for more awareness after blind Wellington man not allowed on bus with his guide dog poodle