Iwi gather to receive message expressing regret over Māori killed in James Cook meeting

Gisborne iwi are set to receive a message this afternoon from the British High Commissioner for the Māori killed when James Cook arrived in 1769.

British High Commissioner Laura Clarke has been working closely with leaders of Gisborne iwi Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Te Aitanga a-Māhaki, Ngāti Oneone for many months to prepare for this meeting.

The expression of regret is a response to a request from the local iwi for this history to be heard and acknowledged.

This afternoon at Whakato Marae Ms Clarke will express regret on behalf of the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, for the deaths of nine Māori killed during the first encounters with the crew of Captain James Cook's Endeavour.

Ms Clarke will acknowledge the pain of those first encounters, acknowledge the pain does not diminish over time and extend her sympathy to the descendants of those killed.

The Commission hopes that it is the beginning of a longer process, and forward-looking relationship between these iwi and the United Kingdom.

The British High Commissioner does not represent Queen Elizabeth II, who is represented by the Governor-General.

The role of the High Commissioner is to lead the United Kingdom's diplomatic relationship with New Zealand.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page the Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust says the ceremony is to acknowledge the hara or atrocities committed 250 years ago.

A number of Māori warriors including at least one chief were killed by Cook's men during their first meetings in early October.

Commemorations marking the arrival start this weekend in Gisborne and protests are expected.

The trust did not respond to a request for comment.

But Gisborne's outgoing mayor and the new Race Relations Commissioner, Meng Foon, said an official apology from the British government was very significant and he hoped it would help heal the relationship.

"It's a significant day today," he told Morning Report.

"This is a face-to-face private meeting between the British High Commissioner, the Crown and the iwi that were affected.

"I hope that the apology or message will acknowledge the murder of nine Māori from Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, and I hope they both can move forward and tell our history - for the rest of New Zealanders, but more particularly here in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa."

Indigenous rights advocate Tina Ngata, who has been leading the opposition to Tuia 250, told Morning Report it would take action behind the words to make a difference.

"In and of it itself, for the broad experience of what's happened, I don't think words are enough. It needs to be accompanied with change, with some clear actions, and a pathway. And the pathway should always be determined and defined by those who have borne the brunt of the experience."

She said there should be a review on Tuia 250.