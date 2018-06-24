Iwi to build predator-free fence from coast-to-coast

A predator-free fence stretching from coast-to-coast is to be built near the tip of the North Island.

Northland iwi Ngāti Kuri has revealed its plans to build the $1.2 million fence just south of Cape Reinga.

The fence will run from near the Te Paki sand-dunes on the west coast, to near Te Hapua on the east coast, spanning nearly 8.5 kilometres.

Ngāti Kuri trustee Sheridan Waitai said it would help protect an isolated area which was home to many endemic species, including insects and trees.

She said the fence would keep pests like possums, rats, mice and stoats out of the area.

The village of Te Hapua will be inside the fence, which will also have to cross State Highway One.