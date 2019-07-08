'I've taken two of my own grandchildren' - Dame Tariana Turia reveals whānau case as she slams Oranga Tamariki uplift policy Jack Tame Q+A Presenter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Jack Tame Social Issues Your playlist will load after this ad The former Māori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Jack Tame Social Issues