Oranga Tamariki’s job is to protect New Zealand's most vulnerable children, but recently social workers have been under the microscope.

The agency has been accused of "stealing" Māori children and failing to protect those already in care.

Social workers on the frontline say the New Zealand public hasn’t heard the full story.

Sunday’s Jehan Casinader spent time with social workers in the Bay of Plenty to experience first hand what they deal with on a daily basis.